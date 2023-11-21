Watch Now
Amtrak service running again after temporary stoppage south of Baltimore

Amtrak Acela
Bill Sikes/AP
An Amtrak Acela Express passenger train pulls into the station on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Westwood, Mass. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)
Amtrak Acela
Posted at 11:42 AM, Nov 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-21 12:25:46-05

UPDATE: Trains were temporarily stopped south of Baltimore for about 20 minutes due to a disabled commuter train officials say. All trains are now back on the move with minimal delays.

All Amtrak train services have been temporarily stopped from entering and exiting Baltimore due to police activity involving a commuter train.

Train service has been stopped since 10:42 a.m.

This story will continue to be updated when more information is available.

