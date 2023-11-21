Amtrak service running again after temporary stoppage south of Baltimore

UPDATE: Trains were temporarily stopped south of Baltimore for about 20 minutes due to a disabled commuter train officials say. All trains are now back on the move with minimal delays.

All Amtrak train services have been temporarily stopped from entering and exiting Baltimore due to police activity involving a commuter train.

Train service has been stopped since 10:42 a.m.

ALERT: As of 10:42 am ET, All train traffic is temporarily stopped from entering and exiting Baltimore (BAL) due to police activity involving a commuter train. We will provide an update as more information becomes available. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) November 21, 2023

