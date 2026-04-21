Westminster Cemetery becomes first in Maryland to receive Patriots Trail marker

WESTMINSTER, Md. — A special plaque was dedicated on Sunday at the historic Westminster Cemetery, honoring three Revolutionary War patriots buried there.

The plaque honors Henry Neff, Caleb Stansbury, and William Winchester for their service to the cause of freedom.

The marker is one of 187 installed along the Patriots Trail across the United States — and the first to be placed in Maryland.

The plaque was provided by the William Pomeroy Foundation and was made possible through the efforts of the Westminster chapter of the Maryland Society Sons of the American Revolution.

The three men honored served the Revolutionary cause in different ways. Neff served as a private in the 6th Maryland Regiment. Stansbury took the oath of fidelity in 1778. Winchester served in civil leadership, on the Committee of Correspondence, and rose from lieutenant to captain — and is credited as a founder of Westminster itself.

Westminster Mayor Dr. Mona Becker marked the occasion by proclaiming April 19, 2026 as Westminster Cemetery Patriots Day.

The Westminster Cemetery is the final resting place of nearly 6,000 people and is home to the graves of more than 500 veterans, spanning from the American Revolution to recent conflicts.

This story was assisted by artificial intelligence. All reporting and editorial decisions were made by a Scripps News journalist.

