Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

AMBER Alert issued for missing 33-year-old woman and her 4-year-old son

Missing 4-year-old.png
Maryland State Police
Missing 4-year-old.png
Posted
and last updated

UPDATE: Police say Erica Brooks and Antonio Jackson have been located. No other details were provided.

Original Story:

Friday afternoon, an AMBER Alert was issued for missing 33-year-old Erica Brooks and her 4-year-old son Antonio Jackson.

Police say Brooks was having a crisis and Jackson may be in danger.

GtVyiPHWcAA5KOJ.jpeg

They were last seen in the Anne Arundel County area wearing navy blue scrubs and gray T-shirts. This was around 1:00 p.m., in the area of southbound 295.

Screenshot 2025-06-13 at 3.38.33 PM.png

The two are traveling together in a black 2016 Nissan Rogue with temporary tags reading T2005657.

If the two are located, do not approach just call 911.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are