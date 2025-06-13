AMBER Alert issued for missing 33-year-old woman and her 4-year-old son

UPDATE: Police say Erica Brooks and Antonio Jackson have been located. No other details were provided.

Original Story:

Friday afternoon, an AMBER Alert was issued for missing 33-year-old Erica Brooks and her 4-year-old son Antonio Jackson.

Police say Brooks was having a crisis and Jackson may be in danger.

Baltimore County Police

They were last seen in the Anne Arundel County area wearing navy blue scrubs and gray T-shirts. This was around 1:00 p.m., in the area of southbound 295.

Maryland State Police

The two are traveling together in a black 2016 Nissan Rogue with temporary tags reading T2005657.

If the two are located, do not approach just call 911.