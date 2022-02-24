Amazon’s secret overstock outlet has products up to 80% off

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you do a lot of shopping on Amazon or are an Amazon Prime member, you’ve probably noticed you can score some pretty great deals by using the online retailer. Many products are either priced cheaper originally or can be purchased at a discount during special events like Amazon Prime Day.

Did you know, however, that there is actually a secret outlet section of Amazon that offers some major discounts every day? Amazon Outlet has thousands of products you can shop 24/7 for up to 80% off. Instead of searching through ads for deals and hitting up the mall, Amazon has gathered all their overstock deals in one place, so you can find what you want with just a little virtual sleuthing.

You’ll find deals on everything from clothing and shoes to home decor. You can also get bargains on movies, music, video games, books and more. Keep in mind that the items are marked at a discount because they’re “overstocked” — so once they’re sold, they’re gone. That means if you see something you can’t live without, it’s best to grab it now and not wait in hopes the price will eventually be lower.

Take a look at just some of the best deals currently being offered in the Amazon Overstock Outlet:

Proscenic M6 PRO Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum, Save $145

This Proscenic M6 PRO wi-fi connected robot vacuum cleaner and mop is regularly $329, but is marked down to just $184.50. That’s a savings of $145, or 44%.

The vacuum is enabled with Alexa and Google Home and includes app control, Lidar navigation and selective room cleaning. The laser navigation system creates a real-time map of your space and then plans the best cleaning paths. You can use voice commands, an app or a remote control to control the vacuum and mop functions.

MoCuishle Shiatsu Back, Shoulder and Neck Massager, Save $57.50

This MoCuishle Shiatsu back, shoulder and neck massager with heat is marked down to $42.49 from the regular price of $99.99, a savings of 58%. You’ll also save an extra 5% by clipping a digital coupon, taking the price down to $40.37.

The massager features infrared heating and eight kneading nodes to provide deep massage to your tissues and muscles. It has three adjustable speeds and a button to change the direction, although you can also allow the massager to change the direction by itself every minute. It will shut off after 15 minutes, so you don’t have to worry about getting too relaxed and falling asleep with the massager on.

Angabriel High Waist Leggings with Pockets, Save 65%

You’ll save 65%, or around $28, on these Angabriel high waist leggings with pockets. Regularly $43, they are now priced at just $15.

Made with 75% nylon and 25% spandex, they are designed with a high waist and elastic tummy control waistband. The soft, 4-way stretch fabric offers support without hindering movement and wicks away sweat. You’ll find them in sizes S-3XL and in six colors.

Edifolly Galaxy Night Light Projector, Save 65%

The Amazon Outlet center has this galaxy night light projector with remote control on sale for 65% off, a savings of $26. Regularly priced at $40, it is now just $14.

The projector uses blue, red, green and white colors with 21 lighting modes to create starry designs on the ceiling. It also plays music and has a timer. It’s great for babies, kids or adults; it would fit well in a bedroom, theater room, or any place you want to relax.

8.5 QT Zurio Stand Mixer, Save $54

You’ll save $54 on this 8.5 QT Zurio stand mixer, now priced at $126. You can also save an extra $7 by clipping a coupon, bringing the total to $119, a savings of $63 from the regular price of $180.

The mixer features a powerful motor for heavy dough and comes with a dough hook, whisk, beater and stainless steel bowl. It is also equipped with a splash guard that helps you add flour without making a mess.

Belista 3-Piece Reversible Quilt Set with Shams Full/Queen, Save 67%

If you need a new bedding set, this 3-piece blue red stripe reversible quilt set is 67% off. Regularly $60, the full/queen size is now just $20.

The set includes one colorful quilt and two matching pillowcases of microfiber polyester. The quilt is lightweight, so it would be best for the spring and summer or as a blanket, bedspread, bed sheet or bed cover.

Famisky Wireless Digital Meat Thermometer, Save $32

If you’re looking forward to summer grilling weather, you can save $32, or 64%, on this wireless digital meat thermometer. Regularly $50, it is now priced at just $18. You can also save another 5% by clipping a coupon, making it just $17.10.

The thermometer allows you to monitor four different cuts of meat or four parts of one large piece of meat at the same time. It also has a wireless range of up to 328 feet, meaning you can monitor your cooking without having to stick too close to your grill.

Looking for something else you don’t see here? There are thousands of items in the Amazon Outlet, so you may want to set aside some time and shop! Just remember that items may come and go quickly depending on how much is in stock. If you find something you want, you should add it to your cart and check out as soon as possible.

Happy shopping!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.