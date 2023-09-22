Amazon's Prime Video will start including commercials

Amazon is going to start having ads in its Prime Video content.

The company announced Friday its streaming service, which is included with a Prime membership, will now cost an extra $2.99 per month to be ad-free.

The limited advertisements in TV series and movies will begin early next year.

An email will be sent to Prime customers in the weeks leading up to the ad launch, and will include instructions on how to sign up for the ad-free option.

Live events streamed on the service, like sports, will continue to include advertising, Amazon said.

“To continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time, starting in early 2024, Prime Video shows and movies will include limited advertisements,” the company said. “We aim to have meaningfully fewer ads than linear TV and other streaming TV providers.”

Prime Video, known for its original series like “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Daisy Jones & the Six,” joins a growing list of streaming services that are leaning on advertising for additional revenue.

