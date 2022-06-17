Amazon Prime Day Is Coming Up And Some Clothing And Shoes Are Already On Sale

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

It’s official! Amazon Prime Day 2022 will be on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13. Prime Day is Amazon’s annual two-day event exclusive to Prime members. The online retail giant will offer deep discounts on categories sitewide, including fashion.

Amazon’s fashion category covers a wide range of apparel and shoes for women, men and children. It also includes items such as jewelry and watches, luggage and backpacks, and accessories like watches, belts and sunglasses.

Although most Prime Day 2022 fashion deals haven’t yet been disclosed, there are some fantastic discounts on clothing, shoes and accessories available right now, with more to come. Check out some of the fashion items that are already discounted or probably will be on July 12-13, 2022.

This flattering romper is pretty enough to wear on vacation and comfortable enough to wear around the house. The 100% viscose outfit is machine washable. It features a ruffled front bodice and a drawstring at the waist. The outfit is available in sizes XX-small to XX-large.

“Perfect fit, incredibly comfortable, easy to wear, and totally functional,” commented a reviewer.

The cutoff shorts made from classic Levi’s 501 jeans are culturally iconic. Ideal for casual summer wear, these shorts have a waist-defining, high-rise, vintage-inspired fit and the button closure Levi’s are known for. Fit types include classic, standard and plus size in colors like classic indigo, white, two-tone and more. However, not all shades or sizes are the same price.

Warm weather style and comfort come together in this lovely white top with black trim. Made from 100% polyester, the double-hem top is machine washable. It features a peekaboo bodice detailed with cording and a center back keyhole. Dress it up with slacks and heels for work or a night out, or pair it with distressed jeans for a relaxed yet refined appearance.

Prime Days can be the perfect time to refresh the basics in your wardrobe. This machine-washable, polyester/viscose blend top goes with practically anything. The ribbed fabric gives it an extra touch of sophistication. The crewneck shirt flatters every figure, and this staple comes in black, white, navy and charcoal with sizes ranging from X-small to 3X.

Another go-to blouse for any wardrobe, this button-up shirt can be dressy casual or fashionably relaxed. The cuffed sleeves and loose fit make it comfortable and easy to wear. Made of 100% polyester, it is machine washable.

“I love this shirt,” wrote one reviewer. “I got it as part of my Amazon Wardrobe order and ended up going back for another one in a different color! It’s comfortable and looks very professional.”

These men’s athletic shorts are made with breathable mesh and a silky tricot lining, making them light and airy. The loose basketball silhouette is designed for movement on the court or in the backyard. Made of 100% polyester, the roomy shorts have a 9-inch inseam, side pockets and an elasticized waistband with an inside drawstring.

This sweet, tropical print shift dress is made from 100% viscose rayon. It is lightweight and loose-fitting with a flattering neckline.

“Not too short, not too long, with a little swing, but not tight and not baggy — just right,” wrote one reviewer, who added, “I always get compliments when I wear this dress with flats, sandals or wedges, with or without a matching or contrasting cardigan.”

These fashionable leggings feature mesh cut-outs in the thighs for extra breathability. The elastic waistband and squat-proof design provide comfort and modesty when exercising. These pants also have moisture-wicking properties to help you stay cool and dry when working out. Several styles are currently on sale, including the black/green/white camo in a large size for just $9.80.

Nothing beats a true-blue pair of Levi’s jeans; they’re even better when you can get them for less than $25. These high-rise jeans sit above the waist and are slim through the hip and thigh. Customers love the flattering fit.

“Fit is just right in all the right places,” a reviewer wrote.

This cotton/polyester blend trim fit polo shirt is tapered through the waist for a trim silhouette. The vivid floral print is eye-catching and looks easygoing yet smart. The shirt has a placket neckline with several buttons and is machine washable.

Save the date because Prime Days are just around the corner. If you’re not already a Prime member (a requirement to get in on Prime Day deals), you can sign up now for a 30-day free trial.

Of course, you don’t have to wait for Prime Days to grab these deeply discounted styles. In fact, you won’t want to wait — if you see something you like, grab it now. These prices won’t last forever!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.