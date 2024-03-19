All the best early deals from Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Amazon has announced its first-ever Big Spring Sale and now is the time to start shopping. The sale will run from March 20-25, 2024, and will include deals on everything from lawn and garden essentials to home and kitchen must-haves.

While you don’t need an Amazon Prime membership to shop the sale, Prime members will be able to buy early access deals and some Prime exclusive deals.

Ready to save? We’ve found the best early deals that you can shop right now.

Home and Kitchen

Amazon

Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine

$175 (was $249)

Lawn and Garden

Amazon

Lazy Daze Hammocks Double Hammock with Space-Saving Steel Stand

$64 (was $77)

Apparel

Amazon

Calvin Klein Women’s Premium Performance Thermal Wide Leg Pant

$29 (was $50)

Electronics

Amazon

Google Nest Thermostat

$92 (was $130)

Beauty

Amazon

Conair Double Ceramic 3-in-1 Hot Air Brush

$25 (was $33)

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.