All Metro Subway stations reopen after electrical fire

BALTIMORE — All Metro Subway stations will reopened for service at 4:00 a.m., with trains single-tracking between the West Cold Spring and State Center stations.

MDOT MTA will reopen all Metro Subway stations for service on July 12 at 4:00am with trains single-tracking between the Mondawmin and State Center stations. We appreciate our rider’s patience as we conducted a full inspection of the Metro Subway system and completed track repairs pic.twitter.com/qZpgGnJEhT — MTA Maryland (@mtamaryland) July 12, 2023

Due to an electrical fire, on June 7, all Metro Subway stations from Owings Mills to Johns Hopkins were closed while the Maryland Transit Administration conducts a thorough inspection.

The fire occurred prior to the start of service.

According to a spokesperson with the MTA, a bus bridge was in place to accommodate users during this time, making all station stops in between.

Signage has been placed at stations to notify riders of the temporary station closures and Transit Ambassadors are available to assist riders to the bus bridge locations.

Riders should use Transit app for the most up-to-date service information or click here.