This Air Fryer Popcorn Chicken Recipe Is A Healthier Version Of The Fast Food Snack

Stop running out to fast food joints for your deep-fried chicken fix. With this recipe for air fryer popcorn chicken, you can make “fried” chicken that tastes even better than store-bought and, since it’s air-fried, it’s better for you. Talk about a win-win for your wallet and your waistline!

To make air fryer popcorn chicken, you only need a few simple ingredients: chicken breasts, cornflakes, buttermilk, and seasonings like pepper, salt, garlic powder and paprika. Since you will be cutting up your chicken breasts into bite-size popcorn shapes, this recipe cooks super fast in the air fryer (8 minutes at 400 degrees). Serve your popcorn chicken with your sauce(s) of choice and don’t be surprised if your family is clamoring for seconds before you even get a chance to sit down!

Find the full recipe for Cooking Light’s air fryer popcorn chicken here. And if you don’t have an air fryer yet, check out this list of our sister site Don’t Waste Your Money’s reviews of the best air fryers here.

Looking for other air fryer popcorn chicken recipes? Here’s a recipe for air fryer buffalo popcorn chicken from Eat with Clarity. If you love spice, this is the recipe for you! The buffalo sauce gives it lots of kick, and you can add always extra heat — like cayenne pepper — to your seasonings if you want it even hotter. Serve with cool, tangy ranch dressing.

Counting carbs? You can also try this recipe for keto air fryer popcorn chicken from What Great Grandma Ate. This recipe is keto, paleo and Whole30-approved so you can satisfy your fried food craving without blowing your diet.

If you’re wondering how popcorn chicken can possibly be paleo- or keto-approved, it is all thanks to coconut flour and pork panko. That’s right: these “panko” crumbs are made from meat instead of bread, so you can get a healthy dose of protein and fat without adding on the carbs. Pork panko crumbs can be difficult to track down, but you can find some on Amazon, or make your own pork panko crumbs by simply blitzing pork rinds in your food processor or blender.

