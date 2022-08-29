Air fryer parchment liners make cleaning up dinner so easy

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Air fryers have made our lives easier. From whipping up healthier desserts to baked potatoes and more, these little appliances have been a major timesaver.

And now it’s about to get even better, because you can buy disposable air fryer liners that make cleaning up a breeze. I mean, this is the home chef’s dream, isn’t it? A device that takes the edge off cooking and is easy to clean? Sign me up.

Made from food-grade parchment, these air fryer round liners are heat-resistant, non-sticky, waterproof and grease-proof and can withstand temperatures up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. They’re also fluorescent-free.

A box of 200 air fryer liners sells for $9.99 — that’s about $0.05 a pop. Available in three different sizes (6.3-inch, 7.3-inch and 8-inch), the 6.3-inch air fryer liner is suitable for 2-5 quart air fryers. (Size and quantities vary, so be sure to select what will work best for your device.)

The company claims unlike the round liners sold with holes, this hole-less variety won’t inhibit oil flowing out of the hole and dirtying the fryer. The grease stays inside the filter thanks to its 1.8-inch deep sides. Because the air still circulates, food remains crisp. Be sure to use these liners after preheating.

With an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and 1,699 global ratings, these air fryer liners come highly recommended. Several users called them “easy to use” or “a game changer.”

Dave P. loves these liners.

“A game changer for not having to clean your air fryer after each use,” he said.

And Christopher T. called them a “real time-saver!”

“We love using our air-fryer for all sorts of foods, but cleanup is sometimes a hassle,” he wrote. “We’ve always washed the baskets by hand to avoid wearing off the nonstick coating. These parchment liners work extremely well — they fit the basket perfectly, no leaks even for oily foods, and then we just toss the liner when done, easy-peasy!”

He added that he suspects his package will last him most of the year.

And Susan M. not only tells us that we “need this” but that “it makes clean up a breeze.”

We like that the company has a 100% money-back Guarantee for up to one year, where you can get a refund or replacement if you’re not fully satisfied.

You’ll want to keep an eye on your air fryer the first few times you use these, as several of the 1-star reviewers mentioned that the paper caught on fire inside their air fryers.

What do you think? Will adding disposable air fryer liners to your dinner routine make you use your appliance even more?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.