Active-duty United States Marine Corps member facing child porn charges

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — An active-duty member of the United States Marine Corps was detained by the Frederick County Sheriff's Office for the possession of child pornography.

Quinn Koch, 18, is facing 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

Around 7:00 a.m., on Dec. 27, 2022, deputies executed a search and seizure warrant at the 200 block of Meadowdale Lane, Frederick.

A CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) provided leads and tips regarding suspected online crimes against children, completed by Koch.

This information was forwarded to the sheriff’s office.

Koch was attending training at Camp Geiger in Jacksonville, North Carolina. He was home on leave at the time of the warrant.

Military police picked Koch up from the Adult Detention Center and will assist in getting him back to his unit for military legal actions.