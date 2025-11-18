WMAR’s policy on requests to remove or update news content

At WMAR, our commitment is to inform, connect, and build trust with our community. We believe transparency is essential to that trust, and that includes explaining how we handle archived content requests.

In today’s digital world, news coverage lives online longer than ever before. That permanence can raise important questions about how long certain stories should remain accessible.

From time to time, WMAR receives emails or calls from individuals who have been arrested, asking us to remove articles about their cases. These requests raise meaningful questions about our role as journalists.

We are the record keepers of our communities. We document events as they happen — and arrests are part of that public record. Removing them can run counter to our responsibility of preserving history.

At the same time, we believe fairness matters. We do not aim to cause unnecessary harm or allow outdated information to misrepresent someone.

Our General Approach

WMAR generally does not remove articles, photographs, or portions of reporting. However, in rare and justified circumstances, we may consider removal or updates.

How to Request a Review

If you believe a story should be reviewed for potential removal or update, please complete the request form below.

We will only consider removal when:

The court case has been fully resolved, and

All sentences, punishments, or jail/prison time have been served.

Required documentation:

Requests must include official court records showing the final case status.

How WMAR Evaluates Requests

Station management will make a determination after reviewing each case. Factors include:

Is the person requesting identifiable in the content?

Is the original reporting factually accurate? If not, we will correct or remove it.

Have charges been dropped, expunged, or otherwise resolved?

How long ago did the event occur?

What was the seriousness of the crime?

Is the requester a victim or a suspect?

Possible Outcomes

Content remains unchanged.

Story is updated to note the case resolution (such as dropped charges or a verdict).

Follow-up story is published, with a link added to the original coverage.

While most archived content remains unchanged, WMAR recognizes every situation is unique and will give appropriate consideration to documented, legitimate requests. Our ultimate goal is to be accurate, fair, and respectful — while preserving the historical record of our community.