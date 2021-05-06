BALTIMORE (AP) - The owner of a Maryland physical therapy business is facing up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to not paying more than $258,000 in federal employment taxes.
Fifty-seven-year-old Harshe Shende of Hanover pleaded guilty Tuesday to eight counts of failing to pay employment taxes to the Internal Revenue Service in 2014 and 2015.
Shende formed a company called Progressive Rehab Services in 2004 and employed physical and occupational therapists who worked with patients in nursing homes.
He and this then wife later formed a separate company called Progressive Health Group.
Owner of a Maryland physical therapy business faces up to five years in prison
Posted at 7:35 AM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 07:35:16-04
