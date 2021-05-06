Maryland casinos report third-best monthly revenue in April

BALTIMORE (AP) - The Maryland Lottery says the state's six casinos generated their third-highest revenues ever in the month of April.
Lottery officials reported Wednesday that casino revenue totaled $162 million last month. That's nearly 12% more than in April 2019 and follows an all-time record of $169 million in March.
Maryland casinos were closed in April of last year due to the pandemic. Nearly $70 million of last month's casino revenue will go to the state. Maryland's casinos set a single-month record in revenue in March.
The casinos raised the large revenues last month despite some ongoing limits due to the pandemic.
Posted at 7:13 AM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 07:13:40-04
BALTIMORE (AP) - The Maryland Lottery says the state's six casinos generated their third-highest revenues ever in the month of April.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.