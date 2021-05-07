Watch
About WMARCommunity Affairs

Actions

Asian American health workers fight virus and racist attacks

items.[0].image.alt
Photo by <b><a label="rawpixel.com " class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="https://www.pexels.com/@rawpixel?utm_content=attributionCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=pexels" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: inherit; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; text-decoration: none;">rawpixel com </a></b>
doctor generic
doctor generic
Posted at 8:02 AM, May 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-07 08:02:36-04

NEW YORK (AP) - Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have faced harassment and attacks in many settings during the pandemic.
But those in health care are feeling the jarring anguish of being racially targeted because of the virus while toiling to keep people from dying of it. From New York to Seattle, some medical professionals of Asian and Pacific Island descent say they have been slurred with racial remarks and references to the virus, and sometimes physically attacked, over the last year.
Some 100 white-coat-clad medical workers rallied in March to denounce anti-Asian hate crimes.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020