Abducted 7-year-old safely located, police say

UPDATE: The Harford County Sheriff's Office says Ringgold was found safely. He is being reunited with his father.

A 7-year-old boy was found safely after an Amber Alert was issued for his whereabouts Monday morning.

Khalil Ringgold was last seen this morning at Churchville Elementary getting into a car with an unknown man.

"He was removed from school property without the permission of school staff," Captain Andrew Lane, with the Harford County Sheriff's Office said.

Ringgold was removed from the school, picked up and placed inside the vehicle, a gray four-door Nissan Altima with Ohio tag JFK3146.

"It was a family member- when they approached the child outside the school, the school approached them and asked them who they were and what their purpose was with Khalil. And they refused to answer them, picked up the child and left,” Lane added.

Initially Maryland State Police didn't issue an AMBER Alert, saying the case "did not meet their criteria."

They have since changed their stance and issued one.

The driver of the vehicle is believed to be known to the child.

“We’re devastated this even occurred. However, I can assure you that all our Harford County Public School Safety and Security measures were adhered to in this situation," Donovan Brooks, Chief of Safety and Security at Harford County Public Schools, said.

Ringgold has since been reunited with his father.

"Parents can feel safe in knowing we take all safety and security measures seriously and we implement them to the highest measure each school day," Brooks said.