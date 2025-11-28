A winter wonderland comes to Bel Air! Here's a look at your weekend planner.

- Festival of Trees-Fri.: The Kennedy Krieger Festival of Trees kicks off at the Maryland State Fairgrounds today. You can see more than 800 decorated trees, wreaths and gingerbread houses designed by businesses, community groups, schools, and even w-m-a-r! Santa will be there throughout the weekend to take pictures.
There are rides, games and crafts for the whole family and plenty of booths for holiday shopping. It runs from 10 to 7 today and from 10 to 4 on Saturday and Sunday.
Winter Wonderland in Bel Air-Sat.: Bel Air Winter Wonderland begins on Saturday!
Downtown is transformed with thousands of twinkling lights as well as carolers and carriage rides! Santa will be in front of the Harford County courthouse from 5 to 8 p.m. to take pictures and hear your Christmas wishes. You can also check out a Christmas train garden at the Mount Ararat lodge!
113th Downtown Annapolis Tree Lighting Sun.: A 20 foot tree takes center stage in downtown Annapolis this Sunday. It's at the Market Space near Zachary’s Jewelers and the Annapolis Market House. There will be live entertainment, story time with cookies and hot chocolate and more holiday themed activities. Then the tree lighting ceremony led by Santa and Mrs. Claus will start at 5:15 p.m.
