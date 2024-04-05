99 Cents Only stores shutting down all locations

The Commerce-based operators of 99 Cents Only stores announced Thursday they will close all 371 of its locations, with liquidation sales beginning Friday.

The decision was made in agreement with Hilco Global, which will manage the sale of the company's real estate assets for all locations in California, Arizona, Nevada, and Texas.

"This was an extremely difficult decision and is not the outcome we expected or hoped to achieve," interim company CEO Mike Simoncic said in a statement. "Unfortunately, the last several years have presented significant and lasting challenges in the retail environment, including the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, shifting consumer demand, rising levels of shrink, persistent inflationary pressures and other macroeconomic headwinds, all of which have greatly hindered the company's ability to operate."

"We deeply appreciate the dedicated employees, customers, partners, and communities who have collectively supported 99 Cents Only Stores for decades," he said.

Company officials said they conferred with financial and legal advisers in hopes of finding a way to continue operating.

"Following months of actively pursuing these alternatives, the company ultimately determined that an orderly wind-down was necessary and the best way to maximize the value of 99 Cents Only Stores' assets,'' according to a company statement.

The 99 Cents Only stores were founded in 1982.

This story was originally published by Ashton McIntyre at Scripps News San Luis Obispo.

