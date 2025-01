DUNDALK, Md. — A woman is dead following a house fire in Dundalk Wednesday afternoon.

The victim was later identified as 74-year-old Janet Pereira.

The fire took place in the 1800 block of Marshall Road and officials say they encountered hoarding conditions inside the house before finding the woman.

The fire was ruled accidental caused by failure of an electrical extension cord.

One firefighter also suffered minor burns while extinguishing the fire.