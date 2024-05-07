74-year-old woman, 14-year-old girl die in car accident, 3 injured

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A 74-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl died in a car accident in Prince George’s County on Tuesday.

Around 12:30 p.m., a Ford driven by 74-year-old Dorothy Skinner was going west on I-495 when it suddenly went off-road and crashed in a wooded area.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack, who responded to the incident, are unsure why Skinner left the roadway.

Her passenger, 14-year-old Loren Jones, died on the scene.

Skinner was taken to the University of Maryland Capital Regional Medical Center, where she later died.

Three other people who were in the car were also taken to the University of Maryland Capital Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The westbound lanes on I-495 were closed for over 2 hours for investigation. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is trying to find the cause of the accident.