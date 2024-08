BALTIMORE — David Philpot, 74, died following an attack in Fells Point Saturday.

Monday morning, Baltimore County Police located and arrested Timothy Clinedinst in connection to this assault.

It happened around 2:45pm in the 1700 block of Eastern Avenue.

Leading up to his death, Baltimore Police say Philpot was involved in an argument with Clinedinst pictured below.

WMAR Suspect identity sought from Fells Point assault

Philpot died at an area hospital Sunday morning.

The Medical Examiner's Office will determine his official cause of death.