4 dead in Pennsylvania house explosion that destroyed 3 structures

Four people are dead and one is missing after a house explosion in Pennsylvania that caused several homes to catch fire.

The incident occurred in the town of Plum on Saturday morning.

The Plum Police Department said they received a call about a house explosion at 10:23 a.m. reporting several people injured and multiple homes on fire.

First responders reported that people were trapped under debris and others were engulfed in flames when they arrived on scene.

Three people were transported to the hospital, police said. Two were in stable condition and have since been released, and the third remains hospitalized in critical condition.

A total of three structures were destroyed and at least a dozen were damaged.

Gas and electrical power were shut off throughout the neighborhood, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Crews are continuing activities at the site of the explosion Sunday morning.

The Salvation Army and Red Cross are assisting residents affected by the explosion.

Police are investigating the cause of the explosion.

