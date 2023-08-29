2 Topgolf employees injured in shooting near DC

Two Topgolf employees were reportedly injured in a shooting near Washington, D.C., early Tuesday morning.

The Montgomery County Police Department told WJLA-TV that officers responded to the Topgolf in Germantown, Maryland, just after midnight Tuesday.

A preliminary investigation, police said, shows a male fired at the employees before taking off.

One of the employees reportedly suffered injuries to the torso area and the other was wounded in the leg. Their injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

The suspect, who is still on the run, has been described as a 25-year-old man who was wearing a white shirt and black jeans.

A member of the cleaning crew told WJLA-TV that the shooting happened in the lobby after an altercation on the golf platform.

Topgolf is a sports entertainment complex that features a large driving range where people can hit golf balls from the platform at various targets. There are more than 70 locations across the country.

Scripps News has reached out to Topgolf for a statement, but has not heard back.

People with information about the shooting can report the tip to the Montgomery County Police Department's Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

