17-year-old girl in critical condition following a shooting in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A 17-year-old girl is in critical condition Thursday following a shooting in West Baltimore.

Police say around 7:15 p.m., officers were called to the 1100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they discovered a 17-year-old girl suffering from multiple gunshot wounds while sitting inside her car.

She was taken to an area hospital, where she's in critical condition.

Police are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call detectives at 410-396-2477.