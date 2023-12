LANSDOWNE, Md. — Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting that left a 13-year-old injured Thursday evening.

Just after 5:30 p.m., officers responded to the 3900 block of Hollins Ferry Road for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they saw the victim, a 13-year-old boy, suffering from multiple non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say it appears this was an isolated incident.