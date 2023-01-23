You can get new ‘Friends’ limited-edition conversation heart candies for Valentine’s Day

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Brach’s Conversation Hearts are getting a Valentine’s Day makeover for anyone who wants to celebrate the holiday with “Friends.”

A pack of “Friends” Conversation Hearts from Brach’s features 26 iconic quotes from the “Friends” television series, like Joey’s famous “HOW U DOIN?” pick-up line, “ON A BREAK” from Ross and Rachel’s on-again-off-again relationship, “UR MY LBSTR” for when Phoebe told Ross that Rachel was his lobster — and from everyone’s favorite couch-moving scene, “PIVOT.”

The “Friends” candy hearts come in cherry, watermelon, strawberry, pineapple, orange and blueberry flavors. The packaging features images of objects from the show, like Monica’s door frame, Central Perk’s couch, a cup of coffee and Chandler and Joey’s chick and duck. The candy is in stores now for a limited time.

These candy hearts are now available at retailers nationwide like Walgreens, Michaels and Walmart, where a 6-ounce bag costs $1.98.

“Brach’s Conversation Hearts and ‘Friends’ are both cultural symbols that have been beloved for generations, so this collaboration felt like a natural fit,” Chad Womack, director of Brach’s seasonal marketing at Ferrara Candy Company, said in a press release.

Brach’s

If you want more “Friends” in your life, International Delight just launched a new Manhattan Hazelnut Mocha creamer, which brings one of Central Perk’s menu items, the Manhattan Mocha, right to your kitchen.

Available in both traditional and zero sugar varieties, the coffee creamer features cartoon images of the “Friends” cast and is available now at retailers nationwide for a limited time.

International Delight

If you’re not a “Friends” fan, or simply like sticking with tradition for Valentine’s Day, Brach’s classic Conversation Hearts are still available nationwide alongside all the other candy you’ll find in stores right now, like new White Chocolate Strawberry Shake M&Ms and Chocolate Dipped Strawberry Hershey’s Kisses.

Believe it or not, it’s even pretty easy to make your own Valentine’s Day candy. Simply buy a heart-shaped chocolate mold like this one from Wilton that’s just $7.99 on Amazon, then fill it with candy melts in your favorite flavor and pop it in the microwave. The chocolates can be eaten alone or used as toppers for recipes like these pink velvet cupcakes.

How will you be celebrating Valentine’s Day?

