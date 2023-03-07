You can get a free Easter Bunny photo this spring at these two stores

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

This spring, the family-friendly fun doesn’t have to be expensive. Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops are offering free photos with the Easter Bunny for the perfect family portrait and special memories that will last a lifetime.

How to Get a Free Photo with the Easter Bunny

Although the hours may vary by store, the Easter Bunny will be hanging out at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s throughout the first week of April (from Saturday, April 1 to Sunday, April 9, to be precise).

The happy, giant rabbit will be available for pictures at most locations during the following dates and times.

April 1 – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

April 2 – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

April 3 – 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

April 4 – 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

April 5 – 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

April 6 – 4 a.m. to 8 p.m.

April 7 – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

April 8 – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

April 9 – 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All customers can receive a free 4-by-6-inch photo in the store. And, if you want to be sure you get a spot, you can make a reservation. Bass Pro Shops shared details on its Facebook page:

“Reserve your spot for your visit with the Easter bunny,” Bass Pro Shops posted on Facebook,” reservations can be made 7 days in advance starting March 25.”

Photo Packages and Discounts

Along with the photo freebie, you can purchase a package to share the Easter cuteness with family and friends. In addition to the free 4-by-6-inch photo, you can receive the following:

A digital image for $15 ($20 in Canada).

The Basket Package, which includes one 5-by-7-inch photo and four wallet-sized photos for $15 ($20 in Canada).

The Jellybean Package, which comes with one 6-by-8-inch photo, two 5-by-7-inches, two 4-by-6-inches, four wallets and a digital image for $20 ($25 in Canada).

Also, if you are a Cabela’s Club member and pay using your Cabela’s Club Mastercard, you will receive 20% off any Easter Bunny photo package.

To reserve your spot or confirm times and locations in your area, visit Cabelas.com/Easter or BassPro.com/Easter. Reservations open March 25.

