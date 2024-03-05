What will Nikki Haley's Super Tuesday results mean for her campaign?

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley has pledged a "competitive" showing in Super Tuesday's contests — but she goes into the day's voting far behind front-runner former President Donald Trump, and the path forward for her campaign is still not clear.

Haley has secured one primary win so far, from Washington D.C.'s Republican contest on March 3. Nationwide, before Super Tuesday's results are added, she holds 42 delegates to Trump's 247.

Haley has not recently commented on long-term plans for her campaign. She has said she plans to stay in the race at least through Tuesday's contests, and told reporters she will evaluate where she stands once Super Tuesday is past.

Haley outraised Trump in January and secured some $12 million in campaign funds in February, which could enable her to stay in the race beyond Super Tuesday.

In remaining in the race, Haley has presented herself as a way to shake up Republican leadership, repeatedly emphasizing the age of her competition.

“We need a young, new generational leader that can go and put in eight years of day-and-night work and get solutions done for the American people," Haley said. "No drama, no vendettas. Just results for the American people.”

In a Feb. 29 interview with Scripps News, Haley also took issue with Trump's policies.

"The Republican Party used to be the party of fiscal discipline," she said. "We used to be the party of smaller government. The problem is under Donald Trump, he changed all that he put us $8 trillion in debt in just four years, more than any other president."

