Wendy’s is launching Cinnabon Pull-Apart breakfast treats

Wendy’s and Cinnabon have teamed up to create a new breakfast treat that is sure to add some sweetness to your busy mornings.

The new Cinnabon Pull-Apart will be available only at Wendy’s restaurants nationwide beginning Feb. 26 during breakfast hours. Described as “Wendy’s spin on a classic cinnamon roll,” it is made of Danish pastry dough that is dunked in glaze, then baked with cinnamon, brown butter and sugar.

Each piece is then covered in Cinnabon’s signature cream cheese frosting, which Wendy’s says “includes a subtle citrus note that amplifies the craveable flavor.”

The Cinnabon Pull-Apart arrives in celebration of the fourth anniversary of Wendy’s breakfast menu, which launched on March 2, 2020.

The sweet treat joins Wendy’s other breakfast items, like Homestyle French Toast Sticks, the Frosty-ccino and a new burrito, which launched last month and has the same amount of bacon as the chain’s famous Baconator sandwich.

The new breakfast burrito is made with two eggs and six strips of bacon, plus seasoned breakfast potatoes, two slices of American cheese and cheese sauce. Wrapped in a tortilla, it is served with two Cholula Original Hot Sauce packets on the side.

While a first for Wendy’s, Cinnabon has partnered with other fast-food chains before. They created dessert biscuits for KFC in 2019 and just last month, Subway introduced a foot-longCinnabonchurro that is baked at Subway and topped with Cinnabon’s “world-famous” Makara cinnamon and sugar for just $2.

Subway also teamed up with Auntie Anne’s for a foot-long pretzel and launched a foot-long version of their own chocolate chip cookie.

If you want to make sure you always have some Cinnabon on hand just in case these extra special menu items don’t stick around for long, the brand has a line of frozen breakfast items you can find at your local grocery store.

