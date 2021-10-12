Mercury rising....

Since October 2nd, temperatures have been above normal.

That trend will continue this week as highs head to the 80s!

Lynette Charles

Tomorrow and Thursday temps will be in the low 80s.

Friday temps will flirt with record highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Lynette Charles

The 80s hang around into the first half of the weekend.

Lynette Charles

Sweater weather arrives Sunday into the beginning of next week with low in the 50s and seasonal highs in the upper 60s to 70 degrees.

Stay tuned!

#staytuned

@lynettewmar

https://www.facebook.com/Lynetteweather