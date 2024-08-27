US continues to swelter as CDC data shows heat-related deaths increased 117% in 24 years

Over 75 million Americans are being urged to take proper precautions as temperatures could top 100 degrees in parts of the Midwest on Tuesday.

The extreme heat comes as a new report published in JAMA on Monday shows that heat-related deaths have risen significantly in the U.S. in recent years. The report, which was compiled using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, showed there were 21,518 fatalities from 1999-2023 citing heat as the underlying or contributing cause of death.

During that time, after using age-adjusted mortality rates, the CDC's data indicated a 63% increase in heat-related fatalities during the 24-year span. Without adjusting for age, there has been a 117% increase in heat-related deaths, the data said.

"As temperatures continue to rise because of climate change, the recent increasing trend is likely to continue. Local authorities in high-risk areas should consider investing in the expansion of access to hydration centers and public cooling centers or other buildings with air conditioning," wrote Jeffrey T. Howard, a University of Texas, San Antonio researcher and author of the study.

Researchers said the rate of heat-related deaths showed year-to-year variability, with spikes in 2006 and 2011, before exhibiting steady increases after 2016. The highest rate of heat-related deaths came in 2023, the study said.

The Mayo Clinic says heat strokes can occur as being in hot environments leads to a rise in core body temperature. When the body temperature reaches 104 degrees, the brain, heart, kidneys and muscles can be quickly damaged.

Extreme heat affecting millions this week

Officials have said that heat waves like the one ongoing in the Midwest are becoming more prevalent and intense because of global climate change. Several U.S. cities are expected to reach or exceed their record highs on Tuesday.

Chicago's forecast high of 98 is expected to exceed the city's 69-year record for the day. The temperature is also expected to hit 98 in Indianapolis on Tuesday, which would top a 76-year record there.

The Midwest sizzle has forced some school districts in the Midwest to either dismiss early, or close altogether. Students in Detroit's school system will be released three hours early on Tuesday due to the excessive warmth. Several districts in the Dayton, Ohio, region said they would close altogether on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued excessive heat warnings for parts the Central Midwest, which includes Chicago and Milwaukee. Surrounding areas, including Indianapolis, Detroit, Cleveland and Cincinnati, are under heat advisories.

An excessive heat warning will also go into effect Wednesday in Philadelphia. The forecast high of 98 on Wednesday will come close to setting a daily record.