Soggy at times for Sunday afternoon

Good morning! Happy Sunday everyone.

Temperatures are a bit frigid this AM with the 20s & 30s across the state. Temperatures will warm over the next several hours as we see cloud cover build from the south and west. Highs reach into the 30s and 40s for the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. Eventually, rain does push throughout the region for parts of the midday hours. Rail will linger for the latter half of the day and even spill into the early parts of Monday. Pack the rain gear as you head out today.

Have a good one!