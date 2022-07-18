Showers & storms possible today

BALTIMORE — Kicking the work week off on a hot and humid note! High temperatures will reach the low-90s with dew points in the low to mid-70s. This will make it feel like 100° today! A disturbance brings a round showers and storms to the area during the mid-afternoon through the evening hours. There is a chance for an isolated strong to severe storm between 3-9 pm. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the area under a Marginal (1/5) risk with the main threats being gusty damaging winds and heavy rain. There is a low end risk for an isolated tornado, but the threat is not zero. The 90s will stick around through the rest of the week along with the humidity. It will feel like the triple digits for both Wednesday and Thursday. Keeping a close eye on Thursday as strong storms are possible depending on the speed/timing of a cold front. Friday and Saturday will be dry before the next wave of moisture moves in Sunday.

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Scattered showers between 9am and 3pm, then showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. High near 92. South wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 9pm and 3am. Low around 72. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 92. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 72. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 95.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 76.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 93.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 95.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 30%.