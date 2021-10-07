Morning Clouds Then Some Afternoon Sun

Clouds continue to hover this morning with a few breaks in the clouds by this afternoon. Highs stay above normal in the upper 70s. The chance for showers returns for the weekend. Drier conditions with more sunshine moves in next week.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. East wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: A chance of showers, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: A chance of showers, mainly after 8am. Cloudy, with a high near 75. East wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Columbus Day: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

