Hurricane Beryl brings 'devastation' to Caribbean islands, cutting off power and communications

Hurricane Beryl brought significant damage to island communities in the southwest Caribbean Monday afternoon, where it made landfall as a strong Category 4 storm.

The storm ripped off roofs and doors on the island of Carriacou and swamped streets and businesses on the island of Barbados. It snapped trees and downed power lines, leaving residents in the dark and with limited communication as they make their first assessments of the storm's damage.

Officials said Carriacou and the islands around it were dealing with significant storm surge. They said "reports of devastation" were starting to come in from the region, and said they would travel to survey conditions once it was safe to do so.

No injuries or deaths have been immediately reported as a result of the storm.

Beryl is expected to keep much of its strength as it moves deeper into the Caribbean, forecasters said.

The storm was expected to bring hurricane conditions to Jamaica by Wednesday. A hurricane warning was in effect for the island on Monday evening.

