A fabulous Friday!

A cooler, less humid air mass will dominate the forecast—bringing lower humidity! There will be tons of sunshine throughout the day! High temperatures climb into the mid-80s. Temperatures remain unseasonably cool through the weekend, with humidity beginning to creep up a little Sunday. There is a chance for some showers late Sunday night into early Monday. Scattered rain showers return Monday and linger into Tuesday.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. North wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 61. North wind 6 to 10 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 84. North wind around 7 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Light and variable wind.

Sunday A slight chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night A chance of showers after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 85.