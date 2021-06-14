Veteran Spotlight: Thurman Eaton of Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. — WMAR-2 News is committed to improving the lives of Veterans in Maryland by giving light to their stories, struggles and triumphs. Every week a local veteran will be featured in our Veteran Spotlight contest.

This week we are honoring Thurman Eaton of Frederick. He served in the United States Navy from 1952 to 1955, where he worked aboard the USS Albany as a machinist mate first class.

Eaton is the recipient of a Excellence Conduct Medal, Navy Occupation Service Medal and National Defense Service Medal.

After the military, he worked at Bethlehem Steel and Johns Hopkins Hospital. He started a family with his loving late wife, Naomi, and had two children: Debbie and Jeff.

Eaton is a proud father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His family is incredibly proud of him too and his service in the navy.

Today we honor you. Thank you for service to our country and dedication to our country.