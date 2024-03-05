USPS offering $250K reward after its mail carrier was fatally shot

A mail carrier was fatally shot in Ohio over the weekend in what police believe was a "targeted attack" by someone the victim knew, and now his employer is offering a hefty reward for information.

Officers with the Warren Police Department were responding to a shots fired call around 1:44 p.m. Saturday when they found 33-year-old Jonte Davis suffering from a gunshot wound inside his U.S. Postal Service van.

Officers said they administered first aid until Davis was transported to Trumbull Regional Medical Center, where he died from his wounds.

Hours later, police said they found the suspected vehicle from which the gunman shot Davis located in a driveway on Maryland Avenue NE. Authorities obtained and served a search warrant for the vehicle and the home, and evidence was recovered, including the vehicle.

Warren police said "several individuals" were taken to the station to be interviewed, but no one was in custody.

The U.S. Postal Service and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are assisting the Warren Police Department in investigating the "targeted" shooting.

Anyone with information about the case is being asked to contact Warren Detective John Greaver at 330-841-2723 or at jgreaver@warren.org.

Additionally, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering up to a $250,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the shooter. Tips can be called in at 1-877-876-2455. Say "law enforcement" at the prompt and reference case No. 4262416-WPV. Tips are confidential.

A GoFundMe has also been set up to help the Davis family pay for funeral expenses. Click here for more information.

