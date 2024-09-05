Watch Now
Fire up your career: Inside the life of an auto technician

There is a shortage of auto mechanics, giving plenty of opportunities for those seeking stable work.
The opportunities for advancement in the auto repair industry bode well for those looking to start a career. (Scripps News)
Scripps News and WorkingNation present "Fire Up Your Career," an investigation of the challenges facing employees and businesses.

The automotive industry is one sector that is full of opportunity for those looking to get their hands a little dirty. A technician in Minneapolis explained how he was able to hit the ground running thanks to an innovative program that set him up for success.

Shawn Bona, an area manager at Bridgestone, added that the automotive industry is in desperate need of skilled technicians to handle oil changes, basic brake services and maintenance services such as filters and fluids. He said that while he has some technicians that make below six figures, there are some workers that exceed that amount. As they develop their skills, the opportunity to gain income increases, he said.

Video editor of WorkingNation Melissa Panzer joined Scripps News to discuss the automotive workforce. Watch the video above for more.

