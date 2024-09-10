Man found dead at Grand Canyon, marking 7th fatality since July

A Colorado man has died at Grand Canyon National Park, marking the seventh fatality there since July.

The National Park Service said 59-year-old Patrick Horton had been on the tenth day of a hike along the Colorado River when his body was found by members of his party.

Park rangers located Horton after responding to an early morning call about a fatality at the at Poncho’s Kitchen campsite on Sept. 7.

The The National Park Service said it is conducting an investigation alongside the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officials did not share any information on Horton’s condition that could suggest a cause of death.

This comes following several deaths at the Grand Canyon this summer.

Prior to this incident, the most recent reported death there was of a 60-year-old solo backpacker who was found deceased on Aug. 28 after failing to check in with family.

Some recent deaths have been attributed to heat and flash floods.

