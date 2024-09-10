How the US government is addressing suicide prevention

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has previously described suicide as "an urgent and growing public health crisis."

During Suicide Prevention Month, the department is emphasizing its 2024 National Strategy for Suicide Prevention which outlines strategies for community-based suicide prevention, treatment and crisis services, surveillance and research and health equity in suicide prevention.

Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Services Andrea Palm appeared on Scripps News Morning Rush to talk about her department's national strategy on World Suicide Prevention Day.

RELATED STORY | Male construction workers face 75% higher suicide rate than general population

"There are lots of ways that we as the government are looking to lean in and we want to make sure we understand what works," Palm explained, adding that they want to support best practices that are evidence-based.

Palm said treating people like human beings and meeting individuals where they are at is a great place to start if you have a loved one who appears to be struggling.

"It's just as simple as 'I care about you. It seems like there's something going on. Can I help you?'" Palm explained. "It really doesn't have to be complicated."

This week is National Construction Suicide Prevention Week, and resources are available for free here. If you or someone you know needs help, call, text, or chat 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Prevention Lifeline.