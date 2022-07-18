Unseasonably warm temperatures dominate the forecast

WMAR

Despite a cold front approaching the area, temperatures will remain unseasonably warm Tuesday— topping out in the low to mid 90s. Humidity will continue to be an issue as dewpoints will be in the 70s most of the week. Dangerous heat indices will then become our weather story— as triple digit heat indices are part of the forecast Wednesday and Thursday. Heat advisories may be issued for Thursday.

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 9pm and 3am. Low around 72. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 92. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 72. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 95.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 77.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 97. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 93.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 92.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 30%.