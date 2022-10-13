5 tips for getting the shiniest, healthiest hair possible

Shiny, bouncy hair exudes health and beauty, but it’s not always easy to achieve given the pressures of our daily routines. Everyday exposure to showers, hair products and pollution can have an impact on your hair’s luster. Damage from harsh heat or harmful chemicals can also take a toll on strands.

If you’re looking for a glow that indicates your tresses are strong, moisturized and otherwise robust, you may be wondering what the best methods are to attain it. Should you be brushing 100 times per day with the best boar bristle brush? Should you coat it daily with thick, creamy conditioners or go for a lightweight, volumizing mist?

Today, we take the guesswork out of achieving shiny hair for you and break it down into five easy-to-follow tips.

Degunk The Junk

Unfortunately, your hair can become dull due to the buildup of hair products, dirt, oil, and residue that accumulates over time. The good news is, this buildup happens to be pretty easy to deal with. To get a clean slate, mix equal parts apple cider vinegar and water. After shampooing your hair, either pour the mixture over your head or spritz it on with a spray bottle. Wait a few minutes and then rinse it all out.

If you’re short on time or want to bypass the vinegar rinse, you can use a clarifying shampoo instead. Once-a-week usage is the norm, but if you have extra oily hair, try clarifying twice a week.

Use The Right Conditioner

Conditioners smooth and detangle hair while replenishing its moisture, which can help hair look shinier. Although experts say there isn’t much difference between hair conditioners meant for different types of hair, the format of your conditioner can make a difference. Lightweight moisturizing conditioners, specially designed to enhance shine, can replenish lost gloss before your next blowout.

Another myth is that you need to double-condition to add shine. Doubling a product when it’s not needed can just be wasteful. If you need extra moisture after conditioning, a leave-in treatment, such as oils, serums or mists, might be a better option.

Add Oil

Hair oils help keep your hair cuticle smooth and protect it from the heat used while styling. Just don’t overdo it or you’ll jump straight back to the first step: clarifying.

Olive, jojoba, and carrot oils work well to enhance shine and softness. but you may have to find the right oil for you. Place a couple of drops in your palm and rub your hands together. Then gently smooth it over your hair, starting at the ends and working your way to the scalp.

Brush Better

Brushing 100 times per day is a little over the top, but using a boar bristle brush can help you achieve shine naturally. The brush has soft, keratin-based bristles that help distribute the natural oils on your scalp through the rest of your hair.

Oils won’t get stuck to the brush as they would on one made out of nylon. A boar brush will help close the hair cuticle, which also enhances shine, whereas plastic and nylon brushes can cause breakage from tugging.

If you’re in the market for a new brush, check out our picks for the best boar bristle brushes vetted by a team of experts.



Keep It Cool

While you don’t need to take a cold shower, turning down the water temperature when it’s time to rinse can close the cuticle and smooth it down. This will give hair a lighter, reflective quality that makes it look shinier.

It’s nice to know you don’t need an extensive list of products to replenish lost luster. Any of these tips — used on their own or as part of a regular regimen — should do the trick!

