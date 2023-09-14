These are the most stolen vehicles in the US

Vehicle theft is a major problem in the U.S. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than 1 million vehicles were stolen across the country in 2022.

“Motor vehicle theft is a crime that costs Americans more than $8 billion per year," NHTSA Acting Administrator Ann Carlson said earlier this year.

It appears some vehicles are more enticing to thieves than others. Insurify, an insurance comparison website, analyzed data and created a list of the most stolen vehicles.

5. Honda CR-V

The theft rate for the Honda CR-V is 432 per 100,000 vehicles, according to Insurify. In 2022, more than 13,000 CR-Vs were reported stolen.

"Thieves target 2001 CR-Vs most often because the anti-theft systems are less advanced," Insurify states.

The company notes that the CR-V was the most stolen vehicle in 2021.

4. Kia Optima

A viral TikTok challenge appears to have contributed to the Kia Optima making the list. Videos posted on the app showed people how to easily steal the vehicles.

The Optima has a theft rate of 534 per 100,000 vehicles, according to Insurify.

In February, Kia announced it would provide vehicle owners with a software upgrade to deter thefts. The upgrade was in direct response to the TikTok videos.

3. Ford full-size pickups

One of the most popular vehicles in the country is also one of the most stolen. Insurify says the pickups have a theft rate of 604 out of 100,000 vehicles.

"The most-stolen model year is 2006, likely because older F-Series trucks are easier to steal because they have ignition switches located under the steering column," Insurify said.

2. GMC full-size pickups

The resale value of GMC full-size pickups may be contributing to their high theft rate. Insurify calculates that 856 of the pickups out of every 100,000 vehicles are stolen.

The trucks, dating back to the 2005 model year, can reportedly still sell for around $20,000.

1. Chevrolet full-size pickups

The top three most stolen vehicles have something in common — they are all pickups. Chevrolet full-size pickups are the most popular vehicles among thieves, with a theft rate of 886 per 100,000 vehicles.

Insurify notes that the 2004 models are the most popular with car thieves, likely due to their less sophisticated anti-theft systems.

SEE MORE: Cities sue Hyundai, Kia over car theft expense

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com