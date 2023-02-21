Teen dies in shooting near Towson Circle Monday evening

TOWSON, Md. — A teenager has died following a Monday evening shooting near the Towson Circle.

Baltimore County Police received reports of shots fired around 7:17pm in the area of Delaware Avenue and Joppa Road.

On scene officers discovered 17-year-old Tre’shaun Harmon suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He later died at an area hospital.

The shooting is the latest in a recent spike of violence around Towson that has led to increased police presence.

Last weekend another shooting and and assault took place on the same day. A week before that, three women were robbed and sexually assaulted while walking to a restaurant.

Shots were also reportedly fired late last month by the circle, which came one month after several juveniles were arrested for causing multiple disturbances near Towson Town Center.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this shooting to contact them at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.