AP source: Deshaun Watson changes mind, joining Browns

Posted at 4:12 PM, Mar 18, 2022
CLEVELAND — A person familiar with the decision tells AP quarterback Deshaun Watson has changed his mind and will accept a trade to the Cleveland Browns.

Watson had told the Browns that he wasn’t coming before having a change of heart and calling the team Friday, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the imminent trade.

Watson will be joining a Cleveland team with plenty of talent, but one that has been in search of a franchise quarterback for years.

The three-time Pro Bowler became a target of the Browns after a grand jury declined to indict him on sexual misconduct claims made by 22 women.

