A Sequel To ‘Twister’ Is In The Works, 26 Years Later

Is the sky turning green? Are the birds suddenly quiet? Do you see some rotation in the clouds? Another “Twister” is on its way.

According to Deadline, meetings are underway to find a director for “Twisters,” the follow-up to the 1996 hit movie.

That film starred Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton as a pair of soon-to-be-divorced weather researchers who’ve devised a new storm-measurement technology. As they finalize their split, they find themselves in a rare and dangerous complex of tornadoes — a perfect test for their device.

Wind, rampant destruction and a reconciliation ensue. The movie made more than $495 million at the box office when it was released, making it one of the top-grossing movies of the year.

The “Twister” sequel is still in its early days, with a script reportedly by Mark L. Smith, writer of the Oscar-winning thriller “The Revenant.” Word is that the new movie will focus on the daughter of Hunt and Paxton’s characters, who has started her own storm-chasing career.

Deadline reports that hopes are high Helen Hunt will reprise her role as Dr. Jo Harding. Sadly, Bill Paxton died in 2017 after heart surgery. Philip Seymour Hoffman, who played the Hardings’ quirky assistant Dusty, died of an accidental overdose in 2014.

There’s no casting news yet, but the names already attached to “Twisters” are huge: Frank Marshall, co-producer of classics like “The Color Purple,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and the “Back to the Future” trilogy, will produce. And according to Deadline, Steven Spielberg loved the script and pushed for a fast-tracked production.

Joseph Kosinski, director of this year’s megahit “Top Gun: Maverick,” was initially selected to direct. He had to bow out, however, because of another commitment.

So the search continues. “Kubo and the Two Strings” director Travis Knight is rumored by Deadline to be under consideration, along with “Free Solo” duo Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vaserhelyi.

Exciting stuff, movie fans! Keep your eyes peeled for more details — production could begin as soon as next spring.

