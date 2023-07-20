Save money on ‘Barbie’ tickets and more with these deals

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Don’t break the bank seeing “Barbie” this weekend! The much-hyped film debuts July 21 and scores of moviegoers will be headed to theaters to see Barbie on the big screen in all her plastic, fantastic glory. Here’s how you can see the movie — and save money.

Pick the Right Theater

First, pick the right theater. According to The Krazy Koupon Lady, Cinemark often has the best prices compared to others including AMC and Regal. Cinemark’s evening ticket prices cost about $10.50, whereas AMC’s prices range from $14 to $18 and Regal’s run between $13 and $15.

Consider Gift Cards

You can save even more by buying a Cinemark gift card from Costco: a $50 gift card will cost you just $39.99. Costco also sells gift cards for AMC theaters, where two standard movie tickets plus a $20 eGift card will cost you $36.99 (or $39.99 for theaters in New York, New Jersey and California) making each ticket essentially cost $8.50, a savings of $8.50-$11.50 per ticket, writes Krazy Koupon Lady.

Looking for another gift card hack? Check out Raise, a site dedicated to selling gift cards at discounted prices. Simply search for the theater you’re planning to visit and see what they have to offer.

Wait a Few Days

If you’re willing to wait a few days to see this blockbuster, many theater chains offer discounted ticket prices on Tuesdays. At AMC, Cinemark and Regal, moviegoers need to sign up for each theater chain’s — free! — loyalty program to get the benefits of discounted admission on Tuesdays, but at others including Marcus Theatres and Studio Movie Grill patrons just need to show up on a Tuesday to reap the low prices.

The savings are offered nationwide but may vary slightly by location, so check with your local theater to confirm what your Tuesday ticket price will be.

Dress the Part

If you’re going to see “Barbie,” you’ve got to go in style! We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite Barbiecore deals so you can look your Barbie best without spending a ton of dough.

Start with your tips and toes! OPI released a Barbie-themed line of polish just for the occasion, including this fun pink color aptly named “Hi Barbie!”

Buy OPI Nail Lacquer at Amazon for $11.49.

Accessorize in fun Barbie style fit for all ages with this cute jewelry set. The three-piece set comes with a necklace, bracelet and ring and is safe for children ages 3 and up.

Buy Luv Her Girls Jewelry Set at Amazon for $11.99.

Look just like Barbie herself in these retro sunglasses. In addition to chic, classic black, these frames come in nine other fun colors including translucent pink, translucent purple and even leopard print.

Buy Aieyezo Fashion Cat Eye Sunglasses at Amazon for $12.99.

Show up to the premiere in true “Barbie” (the movie) fashion with an official t-shirt featuring “Barbie” herself, Margot Robbie. This shirt is available in eight colors and a wide range of sizes for both men and women.

Buy Barbie the Movie: Best Day Ever! T-Shirtat Amazon for $22.99.

Keep the Barbie vibes going after the movie with a dip in the pool or a trip to the beach — complete with a stylish Barbie-themed pool float! This cute collection features the chaise lounge float shown here as well as towels, tube floats and even a kiddie pool.

Buy Funboy & Malibu Barbie Luxury Inflatable Summer Tube Float at Amazon for $73.23.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.