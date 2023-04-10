This salty, spicy fire crackers recipe gives saltines a tasty kick

If you’re not a huge fan of plain saltines, or just find them to be a little bland, this recipe may change your mind. You have our permission: go ahead and pull that box of saltines out from the back of your pantry, because it’s time to give them a makeover with this scrumptious Fire Crackers recipe.

Originally featured on The Spruce Eats, Fire Crackers feature all the perfect elements of a good snack: salt, crunch, spice, a little grease and a heck of a lot of flavor. The crackers feature a mixture of oil, spices, garlic and chili crisp, giving them a spicy, highly seasoned (and addictive) flavor.

Adobe

This delicious Asian-inspired spin on the classic saltine can be used as a snack if you’re feeling peckish or paired with a delicious dip or soup for an extra burst of flavor and crunch.

You might be surprised to discover that the secret to infusing these crackers with their signature flavor requires you to marinate them. Yes, you heard right. You’re about to marinate a cracker.

Now you’re probably wondering how the cracker is able to survive soaking in a liquid solution for any length of time and still turn out delicious. Well, experts explain that the signature dryness of the saltine cracker is actually what allows it to hold up during the soaking process. But don’t worry — the cracker gets popped into the oven to re-crisp.

You can also deep fry them if you’re feeling adventurous, but for the average at-home chef, using an oven may be easiest.

Adobe

The recipe says that you can store the crackers for up to one week, but that shouldn’t be a problem. We doubt they’ll go uneaten for any longer than that.

If saltines really aren’t your jam, you can use other types of crackers such as Wheat Thins or Ritz, according to The Spruce Eats. You can also switch up the flavors by using ranch dressing seasoning, taco seasoning, Old Bay, or an Italian blend of spices. Creativity is your best friend here!

Adobe

Head on over to The Spruce Eats to find the full recipe.

Happy snacking!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.