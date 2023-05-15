Rockies pitcher suffers skull fracture after line drive to the head

Colorado Rockies pitcher Ryan Feltner suffered a skull fracture after being struck by a baseball during a game on Saturday.

Feltner was on the mound when Nick Castellanos of the Philadelphia Phillies hit a line drive, hitting Feltner in the head.

He immediately dropped to the ground in obvious pain. Feltner would eventually walk off the field with the help of his team.

Rockies manager Bud Black said despite suffering a skull fracture and a concussion, "things are looking up," and the fracture did not require surgery.

“He suffered a head injury. Time is the best healer," he said.

Black added that Feltner has been texting with teammates and may visit the ballpark early this week. However, he won't be able to play. He's currently on the 15-day injured list.

“The biggest thing is he has to let the trauma heal and let nature take its course on this one," Black said.

The Rockies called up Riley Pint from their Triple-A affiliate, the Albuquerque Isotopes, to fill a spot while Feltner is out.

The call-up is a major milestone for the 25-year-old pitcher. Pint was drafted in the first round in 2016 and briefly retired in 2021 after several years in the Minor League.

This will be his first time playing for a major league team.

